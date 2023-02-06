Robles and the Nationals avoided arbitration Monday by agreeing to a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2024, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Robles was entering his second year of arbitration eligibility, coming off a season in which he once again disappointed at the dish. Over his 407 plate appearances, Robles posted a .584 OPS and struck out at a 25.6 percent clip, though he stole 15 bases in 19 attempts. The former top prospect is still a major asset with the glove and on the bases, and he should be the frontrunner for the everyday center field job in Washington despite losing out on playing time after the All-Star break last season. Set to turn 26 years old in May, Robles may still have a breakout season in front of him, but nothing that he's shown in his time with the Nationals suggests that a major step forward is imminent.