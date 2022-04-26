Robles (groin) will start in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Robles was idle for Sunday's 12-3 loss to the Giants due to groin tightness, but the Nationals never indicated the injury was a major concern. After a team off day Monday, Robles is healthy enough to reclaim his usual spot in the outfield, but he may not have a long leash in an everyday role. He heads into the series opener with a .150/.209/.225 slash line across 46 plate appearances, with his low on-base average having a hand in the speedy 24-year-old not yet attempting a steal this season.