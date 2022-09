Robles is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

After taking a seat against Oakland right-hander James Kaprielian in Wednesday's 5-1 win, Robles will be on the bench versus a lefty (Ken Waldichuk) in the series finale. Lane Thomas and Joey Meneses seem to have established themselves as regulars in the Washington outfield, leaving Robles to fend off Alex Call and Josh Palacios for starts at the other spot.