Robles went 3-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base in an 8-3 victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Robles singled in the first, fifth and ninth innings, scoring twice and swiping second base after reaching. The 25-year-old has assembled a modest four-game hitting streak during which he's gone 7-for-17 with one home run and two stolen bases to raise his season line to .243/.305/.324.