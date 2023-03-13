Manager Dave Martinez said Robles (knee) could return to the Nationals' Grapefruit League lineup as soon as Tuesday versus the Mets, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

According to Martinez, Robles is scheduled to go through all baseball activities Monday, an indication that the bruised left knee he sustained last Wednesday isn't a major concern. The Nationals will likely wait and see how Robles feels when he reports to camp Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to play later that day.