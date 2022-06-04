site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Victor Robles: Day off Saturday
Robles isn't starting Saturday against the Reds, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Robles drew starts in the last two games and went 1-for-7 with a double, a run and four strikeouts. Lane Thomas will take his place in center field and bat second.
