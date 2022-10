Robles was removed from Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets with right calf tightness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Robles went 1-for-2 with a double before he was lifted from the matinee, and he was held out of the lineup for the nightcap. It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old is available for the final game of the regular season Wednesday.