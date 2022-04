Robles went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Pirates.

Robles poked a two-run single off Jose Quintana in the second inning. It was hit first hit after beginning the season in an 0-for-18 slump. The 24-year-old outfielder is reportedly working on tweaking his swing after hitting just .209 in 159 games between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.