Robles will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Robles will stick in the lineup for the fifth straight game, but he's benefited mostly from the Nationals facing a lefty-heavy slate of pitchers of late, which has resulted in the lefty-hitting Yadiel Hernandez dropping out of the lineup. However, Hernandez will be included in the starting nine Sunday against Marlins right-handed Pablo Lopez, so it's Lane Thomas that will head to the bench to open up a spot in the outfield for Robles. Over his previous four starts, Robles went 2-for-10 with a walk and a stolen base, so he hasn't done much to make a case for sticking in the lineup on a more permanent basis.