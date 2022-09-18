Robles went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over Miami.
Robles launched a solo shot in the fourth inning of Saturday's contest. It was his fifth homer of the season and his first since July 30. The outfielder has seen limited time this month, but has performed well when he has seen game action. Robles is currently on a four-game hit streak where he has struck out just twice. He has gone 5-for-15 (.333) which has helped raise his season batting average to .227.
