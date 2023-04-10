Robles went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.

The 25-year-old center fielder has shown vastly improved plate discipline with a 5:3 BB:K through 10 games, and that's translated into better production overall. Robles has multiple hits in four of the last six contests and is batting .387 (12-for-31) with three RBI, five runs and a steal, and while Nationals manager Dave Martinez has left him at the bottom of the order so far, it might not be long before he gets a look in a more fantasy-friendly role.