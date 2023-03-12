Robles' left knee is feeling better, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Robles was seen "bouncing around the clubhouse" by Zuckerman, which is obviously a positive sign. The speedy outfielder was diagnosed with a bone bruise on his left knee Wednesday, and tests confirmed there was no structural damage after he had to be carted off the field due to a collision with the outfield wall. Robles is listed as day-to-day, and has a good chance to return to the Washington lineup well before the start of the regular season.
