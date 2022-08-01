site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Victor Robles: Leading off Monday
RotoWire Staff
Robles (hamstring) is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Robles sat out Sunday after injuring his hamstring the day before, but that will be the extent of his absence. He will cover center field and lead off for the Nationals on Monday night.
