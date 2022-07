Robles went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a stolen base in a 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Robles scored both of Washington's runs Saturday, coming around after singling and stealing second in the third inning and connecting on a solo shot in the eighth. The 25-year-old has compiled solid July numbers that include a .278/.317/.421 slash line, four stolen bases and two of his three home runs in 15 games.