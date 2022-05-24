Robles (calf) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Robles will be on the bench after exiting Monday's 10-1 loss with a right calf cramp. Even before the early exit Monday, the 25-year-old appeared to have lost hold of the everyday center-field job to Lane Thomas, as Robles has made just one start in the Nationals' last five games. However, with flyball pitcher Josiah Gray on the mound Tuesday, the Nationals may have preferred to have the rangier Robles patrolling center field.