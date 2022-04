Robles was held out of Sunday's lineup against the Giants due to groin tightness, though he's expected to play Tuesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Robles appeared to be receiving a standard day off Sunday, but manager Dave Martinez revealed the groin issue after the 12-3 loss. The 24-year-old will have two full days to recover with Monday's scheduled off day, and he isn't expected to miss any more time.