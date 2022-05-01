Robles went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Giants.

Those swing adjustments Robles has been making this year seem to finally be paying off. The center fielder has seven hits in the last three games, and over his last 12 contests he's slashing .361/.395/.500 with seven RBI and eight runs scored. Hitting near the bottom of the Nationals' order limits his upside, but Robles is showing signs of at least becoming a useful fantasy asset again, something the 24-year-old hasn't displayed since 2019.