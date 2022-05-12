Robles is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Lane Thomas will draw the start in center field while Robles gets a breather for only the second time in 13 games. Though the Nationals value the defense he brings in the outfield, Robles continues to languish at the plate in May. Through his first nine games this month, Robles has gone 4-for-25 with one extra-base hit and a 2:12 BB:K.
