Robles is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Robles will take a seat for the third time in four games and may have at least temporarily lost hold of the everyday role in center field. Lane Thomas, who went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 loss, will draw another start Sunday at Robles' expense.
