Robles went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs and three RBI in a 14-4 win over the Giants on Friday.

Robles finally experienced a standout game, plating two runs in the second inning while tacking on three more hits later on as part of Washington's 22 total hits in the game. The impressive performance boosted Robles' average by 64 points, up to a still-low .216, and snapped an eight game streak without an RBI.