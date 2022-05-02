Robles went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The center fielder still isn't making a lot of hard contact, but Robles seems to be focused on using his speed to reach base instead, and it's been working. Over his last four games, he's gone 9-for-15 with two doubles, two walks, five runs and five RBI, pushing his slash line on the season to .259/.317/.345. If he starts using his legs after he gets on base as well -- Robles has yet to attempt a stolen base this season -- he'll become a much more appealing fantasy asset.