Robles (neck) isn't starting Saturday against Philadelphia.
Robles will be on the bench for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with neck stiffness. Lane Thomas will remain in center field and lead off.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Scratched with neck stiffness•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Riding pine again•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Sitting once again•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Benched for second straight game•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Takes seat Wednesday•