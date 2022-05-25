site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Victor Robles: Returns to lineup
Robles (calf) is starting Wednesday against the Dodgers, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Robles left Monday's loss with a right calf cramp and sat out Tuesday. While the 25-year-old has lost out on regular playing time recently, he'll start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday.
