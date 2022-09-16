Robles (neck) is starting Friday against the Marlins.
Robles dealt with neck stiffness recently but will return to the Nationals' lineup for the first time since Sept. 7. Since the start of the month, he's gone 3-for-10 with a triple, a run, a stolen base, two walks and two strikeouts over six games.
