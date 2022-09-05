Robles is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Robles will sit for the fourth time in six games, with three of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed pitching. He appears to have moved into a fourth-outfield role while Cesar Hernandez has gained traction as a regular in left field.
