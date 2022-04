Robles is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Yadiel Hernandez will crack the lineup as the Nationals' left fielder and No. 5 hitter, while Lane Thomas slides over to cover Robles' usual spot in center field. Robles is heading to the bench after a stretch of eight consecutive starts during which he went 5-for-24 with three runs, three RBI and no stolen bases. The speedy 25-year-old has yet to attempt a steal through 15 games this season.