Robles was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Cardinals due to neck stiffness, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Robles was slated to start in center field Thursday, but he was removed from the lineup approximately an hour before first pitch. Alex Call will enter the lineup in left field while Lane Thomas shifts to center. It's not yet clear whether Robles will be available off the bench for the series finale in St. Louis.
