Robles isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Mets.
Robles went 1-for-4 with a triple, a run and two strikeouts Friday against the Mets but will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Lane Thomas is starting in center field and leading off.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Benched for second straight game•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Gets third consecutive start•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Losing work to Lane Thomas•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Resting Monday•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Sitting Friday•