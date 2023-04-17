Robles went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Sunday's victory over the Guardians.

Robles reached base twice in the win, logging a walk and a bunt single while stealing his third base of the season. While the 25-year-old outfielder figures to be a decent source of stolen bases, he's gotten off to a respectable start with the bat as well, slashing .306/.393/.347 with two doubles, four RBI and five runs scored.

More News