Robles went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Getting the start in center field and batting second, Robles took Packy Naughton deep in the sixth inning for his first long ball of the spring. Robles has posted encouraging numbers at the plate in camp, going 10-for-33 (.303) with six extra-base hits, but the 25-year-old has a .216/.291/.306 slash line in nearly 1,000 plate appearances over the last three seasons. The Nationals aren't yet ready to give up on Robles, but he has a lot to prove before he can be viewed as anything more than a deep-league source of potentially cheap steals.