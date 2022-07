Robles went 0-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 11-0 loss to the Phillies.

It was a surprising display of patience from Robles, who had drawn only one free pass in his prior 14 games combined. The 25-year-old is a perfect 8-for-8 on stolen base attempts this season, but the rest of his offensive profile remains lackluster at best as he has a .235/.310/.302 slash line with one homer, 20 RBI and 24 runs through 207 plate appearances.