Robles went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.
Getting the start in center field and hitting ninth, Robles stole his sixth base of the season after beating out a potential double-play grounder to third in the fifth inning. The 25-year-old has been on the bench three straight games prior to Wednesday, and he seems likely to split time in center with Lane Thomas until one of them does something to seize the starting gig -- Thomas' .226/.280/.411 slash line on the season is only marginally better than Robles' .235/.297/.311 performance.