Robles went 3-for-4 with a steal and a walk in Friday's victory over Colorado.
Robles singled three timed in the contest and picked up his first stolen base of the campaign. The former top prospect has struggled mightily with the bat in his six-plus seasons with the Nationals, but he's off to a nice start with a .375/.483/.417 slash over the first eight games.
