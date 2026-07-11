Nationals' Zack Littell: Comes away with no-decision Friday

Littell didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees, allowing one run on five hits over four innings of relief. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander put together one of his better outings of the season, tossing 49 of 69 pitches for strikes after taking over in the fourth inning from opener Carson Palmquist, but the Nationals' bullpen cost Littell his eighth win of the season with another meltdown in the ninth. He's given up two runs of fewer in four straight starts, heading into the All-Star break with a 2.84 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through 19 innings over that stretch.