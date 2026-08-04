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Nationals' Zack Littell: Slated for bulk-relief role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Littell is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Carson Palmquist during Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Though he started in his last appearance Wednesday against the Blue Jays and tossed 4.2 scoreless frames, Littell has performed much better as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen throughout the season. Over his eight relief appearances, Littell has logged a 2.79 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 38.2 frames. Palmquist will likely cover between one and three innings to begin Tuesday's contest before Littell takes over.

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