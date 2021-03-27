Vincent was released by the Rangers on Saturday, but the team hopes to re-sign him to a minor-league deal, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Vincent failed to win a spot on Texas' Opening Day roster as a non-roster invitee, but the Rangers apparently still want to keep him around. The 34-year-old has recorded an ERA no worse than 4.43 in any of his nine big-league seasons, however, so it's possible he latches on elsewhere on a major-league deal.