Santander went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-8 loss to the Guardians.

Santander's up to 12 homers over 24 contests in June. The power surge is impressive, though he's losing a little consistency at the plate by going just 2-for-15 over the last four games. That quiet stretch has taken some of the wind out of his sails as he looks to get his season-long numbers at a respectable level. Santander is slashing .232/.302/.505 with 21 homers, 53 RBI, 44 runs scored, 13 doubles and one triple over 75 contests.