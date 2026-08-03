Orioles' Brock Moore: Dealt to Baltimore

The Orioles acquired Moore and right-handers Alex Hoppe and Harrison Kreiling from the Mariners on Monday in exchange for outfielder Taylor Ward, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The right-handed reliever has split the 2026 season between the High-A and Double-A levels, logging a 3.72 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB in 38.2 innings. Though his excellent 42.1 percent strikeout rate would normally make him a relief prospect worth tracking, Moore's stellar production comes with the caveat that he turned 26 in May and is much older than most of his peers at Double-A.