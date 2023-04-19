Mullins went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Nationals.
Offense was at a premium in this contest, as the teams combined for just 10 hits. Mullins did his best to get into scoring position after his eighth-inning single, but he was left on base. He remains atop the American League with nine steals through 17 games, and he's yet to be caught stealing this season. The outfielder has added a .250/..368/.406 slash line with two home runs, 15 RBI and nine runs scored. He may not be the everyday leadoff hitter anymore, often dropping in the order against southpaws, but he should be in the lineup most of the time.