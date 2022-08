Mullins went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 10-3 victory against the Rays.

Mullins knocked an RBI single in the sixth inning before driving a solo shot in the eighth. He was also caught stealing and is now 24 for 31 in stolen base attempts this season. The 27-year-old has gone 15-for-42 (.357) with five extra-base hits and five RBI through 10 games this month.