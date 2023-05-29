Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said after Monday's 5-0 loss to the Guardians that Mullins has been diagnosed with a right groin abductor strain, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mullins was injured while running out a groundball to first base in the eighth inning. He'll undergo further examination before the Orioles determined how much time he might miss, but Mullins' groin strain certainly sounds like something that could force him to the 10-day injured list. Mullins went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks before exiting Monday's game in the top of the ninth.