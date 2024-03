Mullins was lifted from Monday's Grapefruit League game versus the Twins with an apparent injury, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Mullins walked to lead off the bottom of the first inning and advanced to second base on a groundout before being removed for a pinch-runner. It's not clear exactly what happened, but he was met by a trainer upon entering the dugout. The Orioles should provide more clarity on Mullins' situation shortly.