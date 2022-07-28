Mullins is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The early start time for the series finale (12:35 p.m. ET) along with the Rays' decision to bring a lefty (Ryan Yarbrough) to the hill are likely factors in Mullins heading to the bench for the first time since July 3. Mullins opened the Orioles' post-All-Star-break schedule by going 7-for-17 with a home run, two stolen bases and four walks before seeing his five-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-5 showing in Wednesday's 6-4 loss. Ryan McKenna will replace Mullins in center field Thursday.