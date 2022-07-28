Mullins is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The early start time for the series finale (12:35 p.m. ET) along with the Rays' decision to bring a lefty (Ryan Yarbrough) to the hill are likely factors in Mullins heading to the bench for the first time since July 3. Mullins opened the Orioles' post-All-Star-break schedule by going 7-for-17 with a home run, two stolen bases and four walks before seeing his five-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-5 showing in Wednesday's 6-4 loss. Ryan McKenna will replace Mullins in center field Thursday.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Homer and steal in win•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Plates two, swipes bag Saturday•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Notches 19th steal•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Two steals in win•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Walks off Texas, on base five times•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Belts seventh homer•