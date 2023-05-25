Mullins is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
It looks to be a routine day off for Mullins. Ryan McKenna will get the call in center field and the hot-hitting Adam Frazier will move up to the leadoff spot.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Launches eighth homer•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Five hits in extra-innings win•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Homers in Saturday's win•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: At leadoff versus lefty•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Getting day off•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Stays hot with homer•