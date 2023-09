Mullins went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and two runs scored in Monday's victory over the Cardinals.

Mullins singled and scored the Orioles initial run of the contest in the second, but it was his fifth-inning go-ahead grand slam that provided the dagger for the O's. It's been an up and down season for Mullins but following hitting .188 in August, Mullins is 9-for-28 for a .321 average in September with two homers, 10 RBI, six runs scored and two steals.