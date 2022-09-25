Mullins went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Astros.

Mullins went yard to cap off a five-run fourth inning for the Orioles, but it was his only hit of the game. He's hitting just .244 in September, but he's added four homers, 10 RBI, 16 runs scored and two steals through 22 games this month. On the year, the speedy outfielder has 31 steals, 15 homers, 59 RBI, 84 runs and a .261/.322/.405 slash line through 147 contests.

