Mullins went 4-for-5 with a double, triple, three-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-3 victory over the Pirates.

After flying out in his first at-bat, Mullins singled in the third, tripled in the fifth, doubled in the seventh and hit a three-run home run in the eighth to extend Baltimore's lead to 6-2. It was the second cycle in the MLB this season, and the 12th cycle in Orioles' franchise history. Mullins is slashing .268/.365/.478 with five home runs and 31 RBI across 38 games (161 plate appearances) this season.