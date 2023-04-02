Mullins went 2-for-4 with one homer, three RBI, one run scored and one steal in Saturday's 9-8 loss against the Red Sox.

Mullins hit a three-run homer in the third to give the Orioles a 7-1 lead. That's the first blast of the season for the outfielder, and the steal also represents a first for the 2023 campaign. Mullins provided plenty of value with 34 thefts in the 2022 campaign, but after hitting just 16 homers during that campaign, it's nice to see some early power production.