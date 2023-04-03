Mullins went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's loss to Boston.

Mullins knocked a solo shot in the fifth inning followed by a two-run single in the seventh. The star outfielder had a great opening weekend at Fenway Park, going 5-for-13 with two home runs, seven RBI and three steals. Perhaps more importantly, he drew two walks while striking out just once.