Mullins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Mullins has hit safely in four straight games, going 4-for-13 with a homer, two doubles and two RBI in that span. The outfielder continues to excel as the Orioles' leadoff hitter versus right-handed pitchers. He's racked up seven homers, 35 RBI, 22 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 10 doubles and three triples while slashing .263/.353/.485 on the season.